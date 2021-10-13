National Drone Initiative Enters Third Stage, Promoting Handy Tech to Israelis

JNS.org – Israel’s National Drone Initiative, designed to promote drone technology to the point of creating an economic and sustainable model for the manufacturers of the drones and the Israeli public, entered its third stage, announced organizers on Monday.

The initiative first saw flights over urban Israeli areas in January. It involves five companies that manage and operate autonomous drone networks, and that won a grant from the Israel Innovation Authority, in addition to other companies and organizations with drone fleets interested in taking part in the pilot program.

Organizers of the program include the Israel Innovation Authority, Ayalon Highways, and the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety.

“This is the third stage in a series of eight demonstrations expected to take place during the coming two years, during which tens of thousands of sorties will take place in the skies above Israel,” a statement said.

“Beginning on Sunday, Oct. 3, and for 10 days, flights will take place above residential areas in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Ramat Hasharon, Herzliya and Hadera, while in parallel a flight transport will take place in Brazil, controlled by the management system in Israel. The drones are expected to carry out around 300 flights per day above open areas, among other purposes for carrying out different kinds of tasks on flight paths assigned by the joint control system,” it added.

Companies involved include Cando and High-Lander, which will bring sushi deliveries ordered by customers via a dedicated app and will deliver them to Tzuk beach in Herzliya.

SkyLinx and FlyTech will conduct a pilot program where customers will be able to enter their order via a dedicated app and receive their ice-cream via drones at Charles Clore Park, it added.

Flights will also deliver donated blood, platelets and plasma from the Magen David Adom Blood Bank, with drones delivering their payloads to Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer with the goal of verifying the method of packaging, flying and procedures so that they will meet the Ministry of Health regulations.

“As such, the goal of this stage is to consolidate the required procedures so that every company will be able to offer this kind of service at every blood bank and hospital in Israel when required,” said the statement.