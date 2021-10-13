NYPD Investigates Incident of Yeshivah Student in Brooklyn Hit by BB Gun

JNS.org – A yeshiva student in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, home to the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, was shot with a BB gun pellet on Monday night.

According to the New York Police Department, a call came in to 911 at around 10:40 pm about a man “assaulted, possibly shot.”

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 23-year-old male, dressed in traditional Jewish garb/attire, with a laceration to the head. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided male to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, in stable condition, where he was treated and released,” said the NYPD spokeswoman.

“Further investigation revealed a black sedan (or possible small SUV) approached the corner where the victim was standing, and an unknown individual discharged a BB gun, striking the victim, grazing him in the head,” she continued. “The vehicle then drove from the location. No words were exchanged.”

She said “the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force was notified regarding the incident. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Jewish groups were quick to respond online.

“We are appalled by this apparently antisemitic incident and condemn it wholeheartedly,” the New York/New Jersey division of the Anti-Defamation League wrote on Twitter. “We are in touch with NYPD Hate Crimes [division] and urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward.”