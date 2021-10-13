Wednesday, October 13th | 7 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘I Never Thought It Would Happen to Me,’ Antisemitic Assault Survivor Joseph Borgen Tells ‘J100’ Event

‘The Truth Saves Lives,’ Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief at ‘J100’ Gala

US Will Move Forward With Reopening its Palestinian Mission in Jerusalem: Blinken

With Tools Tracking Air Pollution, Israeli Start-Up Hopes to ‘Democratize Environmental Data’

Actress Debra Messing: Antisemitism Should Not Be ‘Ignored, Sidelined or Minimized’

Federal Court Rules Jewish Inmates of Michigan Prisons Must Be Provided With Kosher Holiday Meals

The Top 100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life, 2021

Algemeiner Unveils 8th Annual ‘J100’ List at Gala Featuring Gilad Erdan and Meghan McCain

International Leaders at Antisemitism Forum in Sweden Confront Distortion, Abuse of Holocaust

Beautiful World, Where Are You? Best-Selling Author’s Israel Boycott Is Hypocritical and Antisemitic

October 13, 2021 4:27 pm
0

‘The Truth Saves Lives,’ Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief at ‘J100’ Gala

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune and his wife Mushka Efune address the 8th annual J100 gala. Photo: Patrick McMullan Company

A year that saw “a thousand strands of falsehood woven together into a thick rope of hate” reaffirmed the notion that the truth can “save lives,” said Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune at the paper’s 8th annual “J100” gala on Tuesday night.

“There are always those who will say that the task is too great, that the cause is near lost, that a small candle of truth can’t possibly light a path in the immense darkness that surrounds us,” Efune told the crowd of some 400 guests. “To them I would submit that throughout our history there has often been a different measure by which to consider.”

Efune and his wife Mushka were both honored with the Algemeiner“Warrior for Truth” award, as were Israeli Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan, TV personality and columnist Meghan McCain, and actress Debra Messing.

“As Joshua at the walls of Jericho and David facing Goliath in the Valley of Elah, as the Maccabees of ancient Israel and the Zionist pioneers of Yishuv — our strength lies not in numbers, nor in brute force but in the power of our unyielding conviction and pride, the sharpness of our focus, the precision of our tools, and the glory of our idea.”

“Looking around this beautiful venue tonight, and seeing so many deeply dedicated champions of the Jewish cause, it’s clear that at The Algemeiner these fundamental hallmarks are very much alive,” he concluded.

Watch Efune’s full speech below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.