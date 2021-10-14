Thursday, October 14th | 8 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Times Faults Jeopardy Host Mayim Bialik for Pro-Israel Stance

Meghan McCain, Family of Joseph Borgen Meet at Algemeiner ‘J100’ Gala

Israel to Kick Off Largest-Ever International Air Drill With Forces From Seven Nations

German Jews Call for ‘Clarification’ From German Broadcaster Over Sitcom Writer Accused of Antisemitism

Jewish Groups Praise Australia’s Adoption of Leading Definition of Antisemitism

Stone Carving Honoring Holocaust Survivor Elie Wiesel Dedicated at Washington National Cathedral

London Neo-Nazi Soccer Hooligans Put Up Antisemitic ‘Achtung Juden!’ Poster Taunting Rival Team

US Made Clear Its Opposition to Settlements, Israeli Official Says

US Treasury Department Lifts Sanctions on Companies Involved in ‘Providing Support’ for Iran’s Ballistic Missile Program

Michael Aloni Guest Stars on HBO’s ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ as Israeli Entrepreneur Pining for Jessica Chastain’s Character

October 14, 2021 12:52 pm
0

Michael Aloni Guest Stars on HBO’s ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ as Israeli Entrepreneur Pining for Jessica Chastain’s Character

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Michael Aloni and Jessica Chastain in “Scenes From a Marriage.” Photo: Jojo Whilden/HBO.

Israeli actor Michael Aloni appeared in Sunday’s finale of the HBO limited series “Scenes From a Marriage,” starring Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain and acclaimed actor Oscar Isaac.

Aloni, who starred in the Israeli hit series “Shtisel” and the upcoming “Beauty Queen of Jerusalem,” plays Poli, an Israeli start-up CEO who is the “colleague-turned-lover” of Chastain’s character, Mira. She is unhappily married to Jonathan Levy, a formerly observant Jew and now philosophy professor, played by Isaac. While Aloni’s character is referenced earlier in the series — the second episode is even titled “Poli” — his first appearance was in Sunday’s finale.

“Scenes From a Marriage” is a five-part limited series based on a 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name by Ingmar Bergman. It premiered on Sept. 12 and was written, developed and directed by Israeli filmmaker Hagai Levi, who also created HBO’s “In Treatment,” “Our Boys” and “The Affair.” Levi swapped the sexes of the characters for the HBO adaptation and made both Isaac and Aloni’s characters Jewish.

Aloni wrote on Instagram that he “was so excited to take a small part but I guess an important one” in the show.

Related coverage

October 14, 2021 9:22 am
0

Netflix Defends Dave Chappelle’s Comedy Special Featuring ‘Space Jews’ Joke

JNS.org - Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the streaming service will not remove Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special “The Closer,”...

“Being forever fascinated with Ingmar Bergman’s work and ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ specifically I was thrilled to join the superb cast lead by the astonishing @jessicachastain and the mesmerizing Oscar Isaac,” he said.

“In every adaptation I’ve seen of Bergman’s original work — be it on stage or on the screen — you feel that you know yourself a little better as the intimate and all so painful scenes carry you through the couples story and what marriage actually means in this modern world of ours,” the actor continued. “Hagi really outdid himself with his take on the original. As the power shifts between the sexes and so much of his own life were melted into the story.”

Aloni’s other English-language credits include the Netflix show “The Greenhouse” and the Holocaust movie “Plan A.” 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.