Thursday, October 14th | 8 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel to Kick Off Largest-Ever International Air Drill With Forces From Seven Nations

German Jews Call for ‘Clarification’ From German Broadcaster Over Sitcom Writer Accused of Antisemitism

Jewish Groups Praise Australia’s Adoption of Leading Definition of Antisemitism

Stone Carving Honoring Holocaust Survivor Elie Wiesel Dedicated at Washington National Cathedral

London Neo-Nazi Soccer Hooligans Put Up Antisemitic ‘Achtung Juden!’ Poster Taunting Rival Team

US Made Clear Its Opposition to Settlements, Israeli Official Says

US Treasury Department Lifts Sanctions on Companies Involved in ‘Providing Support’ for Iran’s Ballistic Missile Program

Michael Aloni Guest Stars on HBO’s ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ as Israeli Entrepreneur Pining for Jessica Chastain’s Character

Republican Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker Pulls Out of Fundraiser Amid Row Over Anti-Vaccine Swastika

UNC Teachers Defend Instructor Who Doesn’t Believe Israel Should Exist

October 14, 2021 1:41 pm
0

US Made Clear Its Opposition to Settlements, Israeli Official Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, US, October 13, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

The United States during talks this week made clear its opposition to Israel‘s building of Jewish settlements on land that the Palestinians want for a future state, a senior Israeli official said on Thursday.

Asked if the US side had raised the issue during the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top officials in Washington, the Israeli official told reporters: “Yes.”

“They raised it, and not in a ‘Great job, guys, go ahead'” way, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden’s administration has emphasized it opposes further expansion of Jewish settlements.

A senior Biden administration official this month said Israel is well aware of the administration’s view of the need to refrain from actions that could be seen as “provocative” and undermine efforts to achieve a long-elusive two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.