Israeli Defense Company to Place Fire-Control Systems on Display in Paris

JNS.org – Israeli defense company Smart Shooter will place fire-control systems—designed to significantly increase the accuracy of small arms—on display at the Milipol 2021 exhibition in Paris, to be held from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22.

Smart Shooter said in a statement that it will display its Smash 2000 Plus and Smash Hopper light remote-controlled weapon station in the French capital.

Smash 2000 is a rifle-mounted fire-and-control system designed to ensure that each round finds its target, in both day and night conditions, according to the company’s website. The combat-proven system ensures a “first-round hit,” said Smash Shooter, while reducing engagement time with targets and enhancing forth lethality and survivability.

Smash Hopper, the remote-controlled weapon station, provides a “one-shot—one-hit capability while remotely controlled by an operator from a safe distance,” added the company. It weighs around 15 kilograms and can be placed on unmanned vehicles.

