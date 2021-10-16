Saturday, October 16th | 10 Heshvan 5782

October 16, 2021 11:39 am
US FDA Considering Lowering Recommended Age for Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Boosters

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Izhak Mesfin, 44 years old, receives a third shot of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as country launches booster shots for over 30-year-olds, in Rishon Lezion, Israel August 24, 2021. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

A top US Food and Drug Administration official said on Friday that the agency is considering lowering the recommended age for who should receive booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to as young as 40 years old, based on data from Israel suggesting the vaccine’s efficacy is waning.

Israeli scientists presented “data that seemed compelling in the 40 and up age range,” Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said, speaking to the agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

