October 17, 2021 9:26 am
Israel: Medical Centers Under Threat of Cyber Attacks

Hospital staff provide medical care for patients at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward, amid a surge in new cases that has forced Israel into a second nationwide lockdown, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 21, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – Several cyberattack attempts targeting Israeli hospitals and health centers were identified and thwarted over the weekend, the National Cyber Directorate and Health Ministry said on Sunday.

“Early warnings and a rapid response from management and field staff made it possible to stop the attempts, no damage was caused,” a joint statement said.

However, the origin of the cyber attacks has not been determined.

The National Cyber Directorate has carried out various actions in recent days in order to strengthen “the level of [cyber] protection by identifying possible vulnerabilities.”

The incidents come as Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera was hit by a major ransomware cyberattack last week, crippling computer systems.

According to the press release, the ministry and the National Directorate are still hard at work to restore the establishment’s systems, “gradually, safely, and as quickly as possible.”

Some non-urgent procedures had to be canceled at the medical center, but most of the hospital’s work is continuing through alternative computer systems and manually.

