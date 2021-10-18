Israel Marks 26 Years Since Assassination of Former PM Rabin

i24 News – On Monday, Israel will mark 26 years since former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by an extremist Jewish Israeli.

An annual ceremony named “Ner Yitzhak” (Yitzhak’s candle) will take place at President Isaac Herzog’s residence in Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Post reported.

In attendance will be Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Supreme Court Judge Anat Baron, Vice Knesset Speaker Eitan Ginzburg, and other family members and dignitaries.

Memorial events kicked off Sunday morning with a ceremony hosted by the Council of Zionist Israeli Pre-Army Preparation Programs.

Around 1,000 youth from over 50 pre-military programs also led the “Debate as Brothers” ceremony for the second straight year.

The ceremony dealt with the importance of respectful discourse and national unity, the Post reported.

Bennett addressed the ceremony: “The murder of Yitzhak Rabin was one of the most formative and difficult events in our lives as a nation and a state.”

“As a society, we learned how dangerous incitement and hatred can be.”

“We also learned another lesson,” Bennett added, “[which is] the danger in slandering entire populaces, and how damaging stereotypes can be by pushing away the other.”

The official state ceremony will be held Monday at Mount Herzl, and speakers will include President Herzog and Prime Minister Bennett, as well as the daughter of the former PM, Dalia Rabin, the Post reported

Following will be a special plenum hearing at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

Leader of the opposition Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he would not attend the ceremony.