Tuesday, October 19th | 13 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hezbollah Leader Calls Beirut Violence a ‘Dangerous development’

Israel: Plans to Supply Work Visas to Boost Tech Sector Underway

German Nazi War Crimes Suspect, 96, Who Went on the Run Goes on Trial

Israel Approves West Bank Residency for 4,000 Undocumented Palestinians

Israel Approves $1.5 Billion to Target Iran’s Nuclear Program

Israeli Startup Inks Venture With German Space Firm to Test Oxygen Production on Mission to Moon

Cobb County, Georgia Passes Resolution Denouncing Antisemitism After Swastika Incidents, Faces Call for ‘Specific Actions’

Oberlin Clears Professor, Ex-Iranian Official Accused of Antisemitism, Covering Up Political Killings

Egypt Interested in Increasing Trade With Israel: Report

Top Canadian Jewish Org Demands Investigation Into Neo-Nazi Ukrainian Soldiers Who Allegedly Trained With Canada’s Military

October 19, 2021 11:19 am
0

Hezbollah Leader Calls Beirut Violence a ‘Dangerous development’

avatar by JNS.org

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses supporters through a screen during a rally in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

JNS.org – Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Monday called last week’s gun battle in Beirut, in which seven Shi’ite protesters were killed, a “dangerous development.”

Nasrallah once again accused the Christian Lebanese Forces Party and its leader, Samir Geagea, of being behind the shooting, which he claimed was part of an attempt to drag the country into another civil war, according to AP.

The Hezbollah leader claimed to have 100,000 fighters under his command, but said that they had been recruited to defend against external threats, and would not be drawn into a civil war.

On Oct. 14, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a Hezbollah-organized rally against Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the ongoing investigation into the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast. Bitar has charged a number of former high-level officials, including Hezbollah allies, of criminal negligence in connection with the explosion, which killed more than 200 people and caused billions of dollars’ worth of damage to the city. Nasrallah has accused Bitar of political bias.

Related coverage

October 19, 2021 9:15 am
0

German Nazi War Crimes Suspect, 96, Who Went on the Run Goes on Trial

A 96-year-old German woman who was caught shortly after going on the run ahead of a court hearing last month...

The Lebanese Forces Party has denied setting off last week’s violence, instead blaming Hezbollah’s “incitement” against Bitar.

It also accused Hezbollah of sending supporters into the Christian neighborhood of Ain al-Remmaneh, where it says four residents were wounded before a shot was fired, according to AP.

Nasrallah said that while some of the protesters might have shouted provocative slogans near the Christian area, and that it was wrong if they had done so, it was not they that had started shooting.

“I advise the Lebanese Forces party to give up this idea of internal strife and civil war,” said Nasrallah, according to the report. Hezbollah, he added, “has never been as strong as it is now.”

The Hezbollah leader stressed during his speech that Hezbollah was allied with the Free Patriotic Movement, Lebanon’s largest Christian party, and was protecting the rights of Lebanese Christians, according to AP.

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric on Sunday condemned last week’s violence as “unacceptable,” calling for all parties in the country to respect the independence of the judiciary.

In his speech on Monday, Nasrallah repeated the claim that the probe into the port blast was not objective and would not lead to justice, according to AP.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.