October 19, 2021 11:27 am
Israel to Showcase Space Tech at International Astronautical Congress in Dubai

avatar by JNS.org

Visitors watch a demonstration at the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) booth in the IMDEX Asia maritime defense exhibition in Singapore, May 19, 2015. Photo: Reuters / Edgar Su.

JNS.org – Israel Aerospace Industries will lead the Israeli Space Exhibit at the 72nd International Astronautical Congress to be held in Dubai from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29.

In a statement on Monday, IAI said that as the only Israeli pavilion to present, it will exhibit “a range of cutting-edge space solutions,” including two types of spy satellites; a new mini-communications satellite concept; and “Beersheet,” Israel’s lunar lander.

“The field of space is a global growth engine that crosses technological, educational, business and political borders,” said the company. “IAI is leading Israel’s space industry from development and manufacturing to launching satellites and launchers, to ground stations for satellite control and operation, among other complementary services.”

The event, it continued, provides IAI with “the opportunity to build new relationships with local companies in the United Arab Emirates and in Gulf countries, and to develop new ventures with partners in the local defense industry, government agencies and academic institutions.”

Following the Abraham Accords, IAI has entered business ventures in the UAE and other Gulf states, creating partnerships to promote the transfer of knowledge, advancement of investments, and development and commercialization of joint defense and civilian technologies.

