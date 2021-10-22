Friday, October 22nd | 17 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of Maryland Condemns Antisemitism After ‘Jewish Conspiracy’ Flyers Found on Campus

Israel: Islamic Jihad Inmates Call Off Hunger Strike

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Says Israel Mistaken to ‘Act as It Wants’ in Disputed Maritime Border Area

Stung by Criticism, National Sunrise Movement Distances Itself From DC Chapter’s Boycott of US Jewish Groups

Massachusetts State Senate Passes Bill Requiring Education About Genocide, Amid ‘Misuse’ of Holocaust Language

Former Miss Iraq Tells Miss Universe Contestants to Stay ‘Confident’ Despite Anti-Israel Harassment, Call for Boycott of Pageant Set for Eilat

Black Eyed Peas Set to Visit Israel for One Performance Only at Jerusalem Arena

For CNN, Dead Jews Don’t Count

Palestinians Acquire Millions of COVID Vaccines. Are Media Not Covering Story Because Israel Can’t Be Blamed?

Lot’s Wife and Remembering the Righteous

October 22, 2021 1:51 pm
0

Black Eyed Peas Set to Visit Israel for One Performance Only at Jerusalem Arena

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Black Eyed Peas apl.de.ap, former band member Fergie, will.i.am and Taboo (L to R), perform during half-time of the NFL’s Super Bowl XLV football game in Arlington, Texas, February 6, 2011. Photo: REUTERS/Gary Hershorn.

The hip-hop band Black Eyed Peas will return to Israel for a performance in late November at the Pais Arena in Jerusalem, in the country’s first major international concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group’s Will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo will perform on Nov. 29, with tickets on sale since Thursday.

The band previously held concerts in Israel in 2006 and 2007. During their first performance in the country, will.i.am, whose real name is William Adams, told the audience, “It feels good to be in Israel right now. It’s our first time in Israel, but this is not our last.”

Last year, the band expanded its roster of collaborations by combining its traditional hip-hop sound with reggaeton and contemporary Latin music. They produced tracks with Ozuna, J Balvin, Maluma and Shakira. The band additionally collaborated with the Israeli pop duo Static and Ben El for the song “Shake Ya Boom Boom.” In the past they combined hip-hop and EDM by working with David Guetta for the hit song “I Got a Feeling.”

Related coverage

October 22, 2021 2:04 pm
0

Former Miss Iraq Tells Miss Universe Contestants to Stay ‘Confident’ Despite Anti-Israel Harassment, Call for Boycott of Pageant Set for Eilat

Former Miss Iraq Sarah Idan told contestants of the upcoming Miss Universe competition set to take place in December in...

The Black Eyed Peas are being brought to Israel as part of IMPROVATE’s 2021 International Innovation Forum in Jerusalem. The conference will be hosted by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former world chess champion Garry Kasparov and will.i.am, who is also a technology entrepreneur.

The event aims to offer networking opportunities for 300 world leaders, government officials, experts, investors and representatives of leading technology and innovation companies from Israel to generate deals and collaborations.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.