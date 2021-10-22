Black Eyed Peas Set to Visit Israel for One Performance Only at Jerusalem Arena

The hip-hop band Black Eyed Peas will return to Israel for a performance in late November at the Pais Arena in Jerusalem, in the country’s first major international concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group’s Will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo will perform on Nov. 29, with tickets on sale since Thursday.

The band previously held concerts in Israel in 2006 and 2007. During their first performance in the country, will.i.am, whose real name is William Adams, told the audience, “It feels good to be in Israel right now. It’s our first time in Israel, but this is not our last.”

Last year, the band expanded its roster of collaborations by combining its traditional hip-hop sound with reggaeton and contemporary Latin music. They produced tracks with Ozuna, J Balvin, Maluma and Shakira. The band additionally collaborated with the Israeli pop duo Static and Ben El for the song “Shake Ya Boom Boom.” In the past they combined hip-hop and EDM by working with David Guetta for the hit song “I Got a Feeling.”

The Black Eyed Peas are being brought to Israel as part of IMPROVATE’s 2021 International Innovation Forum in Jerusalem. The conference will be hosted by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former world chess champion Garry Kasparov and will.i.am, who is also a technology entrepreneur.

The event aims to offer networking opportunities for 300 world leaders, government officials, experts, investors and representatives of leading technology and innovation companies from Israel to generate deals and collaborations.