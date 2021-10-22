Our Jewish Federation Was the First to Oppose the Iran Deal

JNS.org – In 2015, CJP, the Jewish Federation of Greater Boston, which I then headed, became the first US Federation to oppose the “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action” (JCPOA), known more commonly as the “Iran nuclear deal.” Like the deal’s other opponents, we believed that rather than ending Iran’s nuclear ambitions, it merely delayed them.

For us, though, a more immediate and serious problem was that the deal greatly increased Iran’s resources and international credibility. We believed that this would fuel Iran’s longstanding aggression towards Israel, the United States and our allies through its funding of terror organizations worldwide. Indeed, we believed that the entire negotiating process was a charade, in which Iran was merely playing for time while strengthening its grip on the region by arming proxies in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

Tragically, we were right. Additional resources and credibility enabled Iran to decimate political opponents, support Assad’s murderous regime in Syria killing hundreds of thousands and arm Hezbollah with precision-guided missiles aimed at Israel — all before former President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in May 2018.

As New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman noted last November, “Iran’s clerical leaders are not suicidal. They are, though, homicidal [and their] preferred weapons for homicide are the precision-guided missiles that it used on Saudi Arabia and that it keeps trying to export to its proxies in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iraq.”

Sadly, the Biden administration seems now to be seeking to revive the failed JCPOA deal, even after the election of President Ebrahim Raisi, the most radically anti-Western Iranian leader to date. As Richard Goldberg, of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, wrote: