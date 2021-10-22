University of Maryland Condemns Antisemitism After ‘Jewish Conspiracy’ Flyers Found on Campus

On Thursday, University of Maryland president Darryll J. Pines strongly condemned the discovery of flyers promoting antisemitic conspiracies at fraternities and other off-campus houses.

“These events mirror an alarming rise in hate-bias incidents targeting the Jewish community across the country and the globe,” Pines wrote in a statement, noting another recent incident of “anti-Jewish hate” displayed in a residence hall.

“In light of these events, I feel that I must be very clear: We reject and condemn all acts of hate, bias, and racism against the Jewish community. No member of our community can be a bystander.”

Student paper The Diamondback reported that the flyers included phrases like “Jews, international conspiracy, a disgrace,” “Communism: a Jewish conspiracy to grab the whole world,” and “Gov’t Jews Murder 20 million.”

Related coverage Stung by Criticism, National Sunrise Movement Distances Itself From DC Chapter’s Boycott of US Jewish Groups The national office of progressive environmentalist advocacy group The Sunrise Movement hastily moved to distance itself from its Washington, DC...

Local police told the out that the flyers were being investigated as a hate bias incident.

“Our partnership with the university has enabled them to swiftly address this incident and ensure our students feel safe and supported,” University of Maryland Hillel commented on Instagram.

“These are isolated incidents that still seem to rear their ugly and Maryland Hillel continues to advocate for all Jewish students to create an environment where they feel embraced, welcomed, and empowered, and to enable thriving Jewish life so all Jewish students can explore their Jewish identity in a meaningful and healthy atmosphere,” the group said.

The president’s statement included information about where students can report discrimination and bias incidents, and announced a Solidarity Workshop taking place on November 3.