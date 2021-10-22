Friday, October 22nd | 17 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of Maryland Condemns Antisemitism After ‘Jewish Conspiracy’ Flyers Found on Campus

Israel: Islamic Jihad Inmates Call Off Hunger Strike

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Says Israel Mistaken to ‘Act as It Wants’ in Disputed Maritime Border Area

Stung by Criticism, National Sunrise Movement Distances Itself From DC Chapter’s Boycott of US Jewish Groups

Massachusetts State Senate Passes Bill Requiring Education About Genocide, Amid ‘Misuse’ of Holocaust Language

Former Miss Iraq Tells Miss Universe Contestants to Stay ‘Confident’ Despite Anti-Israel Harassment, Call for Boycott of Pageant Set for Eilat

Black Eyed Peas Set to Visit Israel for One Performance Only at Jerusalem Arena

For CNN, Dead Jews Don’t Count

Palestinians Acquire Millions of COVID Vaccines. Are Media Not Covering Story Because Israel Can’t Be Blamed?

Lot’s Wife and Remembering the Righteous

October 22, 2021 4:05 pm
0

University of Maryland Condemns Antisemitism After ‘Jewish Conspiracy’ Flyers Found on Campus

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

The McKeldin Library of University of Maryland in College Park. Photo Credit: George Williams/Flickr.

On Thursday, University of Maryland president Darryll J. Pines strongly condemned the discovery of flyers promoting antisemitic conspiracies at fraternities and other off-campus houses.

“These events mirror an alarming rise in hate-bias incidents targeting the Jewish community across the country and the globe,” Pines wrote in a statement, noting another recent incident of “anti-Jewish hate” displayed in a residence hall.

“In light of these events, I feel that I must be very clear: We reject and condemn all acts of hate, bias, and racism against the Jewish community. No member of our community can be a bystander.”

Student paper The Diamondback reported that the flyers included phrases like “Jews, international conspiracy, a disgrace,” “Communism: a Jewish conspiracy to grab the whole world,” and “Gov’t Jews Murder 20 million.”

Related coverage

October 22, 2021 2:45 pm
0

Stung by Criticism, National Sunrise Movement Distances Itself From DC Chapter’s Boycott of US Jewish Groups

The national office of progressive environmentalist advocacy group The Sunrise Movement hastily moved to distance itself from its Washington, DC...

Local police told the out that the flyers were being investigated as a hate bias incident.

“Our partnership with the university has enabled them to swiftly address this incident and ensure our students feel safe and supported,” University of Maryland Hillel commented on Instagram.

“These are isolated incidents that still seem to rear their ugly and Maryland Hillel continues to advocate for all Jewish students to create an environment where they feel embraced, welcomed, and empowered, and to enable thriving Jewish life so all Jewish students can explore their Jewish identity in a meaningful and healthy atmosphere,” the group said.

The president’s statement included information about where students can report discrimination and bias incidents, and announced a Solidarity Workshop taking place on November 3.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.