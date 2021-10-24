Israel’s Largest Hospital Joins SciTech Project to Develop Digital Health Simulation Hub in New Jersey

Israel‘s Sheba Medical Center is joining forces with the Liberty Science Center (LSC) in New Jersey to develop a high-tech hospital simulation space, focusing on digital health and home healthcare solutions.

“We wanted to bring all the technologies into one space to see how they work in the healthcare environment and with the entirety of the medical team. This space will allow companies to come in and help us design the future,” said Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center. “COVID gave us the opportunity to accelerate innovation and especially digital health solutions. We have much more in store.”

The $300 million innovation campus in Jersey City, dubbed SciTech Scity, stretches across 30 acres and will serve as a hub for science, technology, innovation and education. The first phase of SciTech Scity is scheduled to open in late 2023 and 2024.

As part of the partnership with Sheba Medical Center, health-tech technologies out of Israel will be showcased in the state-of-the-art simulation facility in New Jersey. As the city‘s first innovation partner and international tenant, Sheba will transform one floor of the eight story SciTech Scity into Liberty ARC HealthSpace2030, developing a simulation space. Sheba Medical Center will leverage expertise from its own medical simulation center in Tel HaShomer, near Tel Aviv.

The simulation space will explore technologies that integrate sensing, monitoring, AI, communication, augmented reality and robotic tools. Solutions will center around promoting healthy living and health equity, and coping with chronic diseases like diabetes at home.

“Advances in digital health and home healthcare promise to help people everywhere, but these advances will particularly help underserved populations who don’t have easy access to specialized care,” said LSC President and CEO Paul Hoffman. “Sheba is the largest hospital system in the Middle East and one of the top 10 hospitals in the world. We are delighted that they are partnering with us.”

Hoffman added that the new technologies, products, and companies emerging from the Liberty ARC HealthSpace2030 are expected to create jobs in Jersey City.