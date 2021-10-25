Monday, October 25th | 19 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lebanese Judge Charges Dozens Over Fatal Beirut Clashes

Vaccinated and Want to Visit Israel? Read the Fine Print First

Israel’s UN Ambassador Defends Decision to Proscribe Palestinian NGOs Over Terror Group Links

Israel to Bury 1st Fallen IDF Paratrooper, 73 Years After Death

Israel and UN Agree to Work Together to Stem Spread of Incitement, Antisemitism on Social Media Platforms

Progressive Zionist Org Calls on US Lawmakers to Reject Antisemitism of Sunrise Movement Chapter That Withdrew From Rally With Jewish Groups

Israel’s Largest Hospital Joins SciTech Project to Develop Digital Health Simulation Hub in New Jersey

Synagogue in Manchester, England Hit by Antisemitic ‘Zoombombing,’ Disrupting Virtual Prayer Service With Swastikas

Report: Israel, US Forming Joint Team on 5G Network

Monitoring at Iran’s Karaj Nuclear Site No Longer ‘Intact,’ Says IAEA Chief

October 25, 2021 7:43 am
0

Lebanese Judge Charges Dozens Over Fatal Beirut Clashes

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Supporters of the Shi’ite Amal Movement carry the coffin of a man who was killed in yesterday’s violence in Beirut, during his funeral in Nmairiyeh village, southern Lebanon October 15, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A Lebanese judge on Monday charged 68 people including 18 detainees with murder and incitement to sectarian strife over fatal clashes this month in Beirut, Lebanon’s National News agency said.

Seven followers of Lebanon’s Shiite Iran-backed Hezbollah group and its ally, the Amal Movement, were killed on Oct. 14 in the worst street violence in Beirut in over a decade.

The gunfire began as protesters assembled for a demonstration called for by Hezbollah and Amal against Judge Tarek Bitar, who is leading an investigation into an explosion at Beirut port that killed over 200 people on Aug. 4 last year.

Monday’s charges were filed by Judge Fadi Akiki, a government representative at the military court. They also include charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed weapons and destruction of public and private property.

Related coverage

October 23, 2021 11:53 am
0

Syria: al-Qaeda Leader Killed in US Drone Strike, Pentagon Reports

i24 News – A senior al-Qaeda leader was killed in a US drone strike in Syria, the Pentagon announced on...

The case was referred to an investigative judge.

Hezbollah, Amal and the Christian Marada Movement have accused Bitar of politicizing the investigation after he sought to question former ministers affiliated with the latter two parties.

Hezbollah has accused the Christian Lebanese Forces party of targeting demonstrators with sniper fire.

The party’s leader, Samir Geagea, has denied the allegations and said residents of the Christian-majority Ain al-Remmaneh area, where the violence took place, had acted in self-defense.

In a local television interview last week, Geagea said the trouble began when supporters of the Shi’ite Muslim parties entered the neighborhood and vandalized cars, and that four residents were wounded before a shot was fired.

Footage released later appeared to show at least one person being shot by a soldier.

A Lebanese Army spokesperson said the incident was being investigated by a military court as part of the wider investigation into the clashes.

The clashes across a former frontline of Lebanon’s 1975-90 Civil War raised the specter of renewed sectarian violence.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.