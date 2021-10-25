Quentin Tarantino Says He Wants to Film Western Comedy With Israeli ‘Saloon Girl’ Character

American director Quentin Tarantino said at the Rome Film Festival last week that he would like to made a Western-style comedy featuring an Israeli character.

The “Kill Bill” filmmaker told RAI’s talk show host Fabio Fazio that although he has “no idea” what his next film will be, “first I want to make a comedy,” Variety reported. During an onstage conversation with Rome Film Festival chief Antonio Monda, Tarantino, who is married to Israeli model and actress Daniella Pick, described the project as a “Spaghetti Western,” hearkening back to the 1960s-era genre of Westerns often produced in Italy.

“It’s not like my next movie. It’s a piece of something else that I’m thinking about doing — and I’m not going to describe what it is,” he explained. “But part of this thing, there is supposed to be a Spaghetti Western in it. I’m looking forward to shooting that because it’s going to be really fun. Because I want to shoot it in the Spaghetti Western style where everybody’s speaking a different language,” he added before laughing.

“The Mexican Bandido is an Italian; the hero is an American; the bad sheriff is a German; the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli. And everybody is speaking a different language. And you [the actors] just know: OK, when he’s finished talking then I can talk,” Tarantino said and then laughed again.

Tarantino, who has a son named Leo with his wife, lived in Tel Aviv for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic and in June discussed potentially filming a movie in Israel.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director has shot nine films throughout his 32-year career. He received a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Rome Film Festival from famed Italian director Dario Argento. Tarantino also said at the film festival that his other upcoming projects include a film criticism book and possibly a television series.