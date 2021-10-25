Monday, October 25th | 19 Heshvan 5782

October 25, 2021 12:42 pm
0

US Justice Department Seeks $9.9 Million Penalty From Montana Man Who Made Antisemitic Robocalls

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

White nationalists participate in a torch-lit march on the grounds of the University of Virginia, ahead of the Unite the Right Rally, in Charlottesville, Virginia, Aug. 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Stephanie Keith.

The US Department of Justice is taking official action to recover a $9.9 million fine issued to a Montana man for making thousands of racist, antisemitic, and threatening robocalls.

The fine was levied against Scott Rhodes, 52, of Libby, Montana. An FCC investigation found that he used false caller ID information to make 4,959 robocalls to victims across the US.

Among the calls were antisemitic statements and threats, one of which called the mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia a “Jew Mayor” with a “pet Negro Police Chief,” and blamed them for the death of a counter-protester at the notorious 2017 far-right rally that took place in that city.

“We’re no longer going to tolerate a Jewish lying press and Jew corruption of an American legal system,” the message said.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton for the Justice Department’s Civil Division said in a statement, “It is unlawful to spoof caller ID numbers to trick consumers into answering unwanted phone calls with the intent to defraud, cause harm, or wrongfully obtain anything of value.”

“The department will work with its agency partners to vigorously enforce the telemarketing laws that prohibit these practices,” he added.

The Justice Department suit seeks to not only recover the fine, but also obtain an injunction against Rhodes that would stop him from further violating the Truth in Caller ID Act.

