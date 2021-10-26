Tuesday, October 26th | 20 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘This Hatred Can Only Be Antisemitism’: Trial Opens in Paris of Two Men Charged With Brutal Murder of Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll

Israeli President Herzog Pays Tribute to Rabbi Jonathan Sacks on First Yahrzeit: ‘Left an Enormous Void in Our Collective Jewish Life’

Target, Barnes & Noble Halt Sale of Several Holocaust Denial Books After Protest From Jewish Group

Should News Be Reported with Balance? The Answer May Surprise You

Marking the Yartzeit of Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks

Media Erases Fact That Gaza Shares Border with Egypt

Israel’s Shadow War Delayed Iran’s Takeover of Syria — But Only for Now

A Terrorist Organization by Any Other Name

Israel Aerospace Industries Unveils New Mini Satellite, Cloud Capabilities at Dubai Expo

Iran’s Bellicose Message to the US and Israel

October 26, 2021 10:52 am
0

Israel’s Military Opens Border to Lebanon’s Olive Harvesters

avatar by i24 News

Hezbollah and Palestinian flags are seen in the southern Lebanese village of Houla, near the border with Israel, Aug. 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

i24 News – A representative from Israel’s military announced on Monday that the IDF allowed agricultural workers from several towns in Lebanon to cross the border in order to harvest olives as part of a goodwill gesture.

“In light of the economic situation in Lebanon, and as a gesture of goodwill to the Lebanese people, the IDF opened the border to agricultural workers from Al Jabal, Itaron, and Balida,” the institution’s Arabic media spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, explained.

“The IDF allowed the workers to cross the Blue Line, to a certain extent, allowing them to harvest olive trees in Israeli territory.”

Adraee’s statement was later reportedly conveyed to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Lebanon is still struggling to emerge from a massive economic crisis and energy shortage.

A press release from the World Bank blamed poor leadership for the crisis, stating the country’s financial troubles stemmed from “political consensus in defense of a bankrupt economic system, which benefited a few for so long.”

The state is experiencing a period of intense sectarian violence, as divisions between Lebanon’s factions drive schisms along political lines.

Tensions are on the rise as various groups within the country accuse each other of involvement in the recent Beirut street violence, where clashes killed seven demonstrators during a Hezbollah-led rally.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.