Survey: Four in 10 US Jews Have Had to Conceal Identity

JNS.org – For the third year in a row, the American Jewish Committee has released a survey about antisemitism in the United States and found large discrepancies in results between Jewish and non-Jewish respondents.

According to the survey, 60 percent of non-Jews say antisemitism is a very serious problem or somewhat of a problem in the United States today. By contrast, 90 percent of Jewish respondents said antisemitism is a very serious problem or somewhat of a problem.

Some 17 percent of Jews say they were the target of an antisemitic remark in person over the last 12 months. Of those who were targeted, 23 percent were in the West, 29 percent in the South, 12 percent in the Midwest and 14 percent in the Northeast, according to Holly Huffnagle, AJC’s US director for combating antisemitism.

Antisemitic remarks were also found online with 12 percent of Jewish respondents reporting that they were the target of online remarks. (The report did not ask about seeing antisemitism online in general, but was specific to individual targeting.)

