US 'Strongly Opposes' Israel's Plans for New West Bank Settlement Homes

US ‘Strongly Opposes’ Israel’s Plans for New West Bank Settlement Homes

October 26, 2021 3:58 pm
US ‘Strongly Opposes’ Israel’s Plans for New West Bank Settlement Homes

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds the daily press briefing in Washington, DC, on Feb. 2, 2021. Photo: US State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha

The United States on Tuesday said it strongly opposed Israel’s plans for more settlement units in the West Bank as “inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions” and damaging to the prospects of a two-state solution advocated by Washington.

“We are deeply concerned about the Israeli government’s plan to advance thousands of settlement units tomorrow, Wednesday, many of them deep in the West Bank,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told a briefing.

“We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements, which is completely inconsistent with efforts to lower tensions and to ensure calm, and it damages the prospects for a two-state solution,” Price said.

Israel on Sunday published tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the West Bank and authorities are also expected to discuss proposals for another 3,000 homes.

Washington was continuing to raise its views on the issue directly with senior Israeli officials, Price said.

