October 28, 2021 10:24 am
European States Urge Israel to Stop Plans for Settlement Homes

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view shows the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim in the West Bank, October 27, 2021 REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Germany, along with other 11 European countries, urged Israel on Thursday to reverse its decision to advance plans to construct around 3,000 settlement units in the West Bank.

In a joint statement by the foreign ministries of Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden, the countries said they opposed settlement expansion across the Palestinian territories.

“We call on both parties to build on steps taken in recent months to improve cooperation and reduce tensions,” the countries said.

Israel moved forward on Wednesday with plans to build some 3,000 homes for Jewish settlers in the West Bank, which had drawn the strongest criticism to date of such projects from the administration of US President Joe Biden.

