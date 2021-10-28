IDF Chief of Staff Visits Nighttime War Drill Held by Nahal Brigade on Golan

JNS.org – Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited a nocturnal war drill on Monday night by the Nahal Brigade on the Golan Heights, aimed to simulate conflict breaking out in the northern arena.

The IDF said in a statement on Tuesday that Kochavi met with Col. Nadav Lotan, commander of the 162 Armored Division, dubbed the “Steel Formation”; Col. Oren Simha, commander of the Nahal Brigade; and other battalion commanders.

“The brigade exercise is intensive and advanced, simulating various combat scenarios,” the military stated. “In its essence, [it simulates] a maneuver to the depth of enemy territory in a northern outline and fully utilizing all of the IDF’s capabilities through the combination of firepower, air, intelligence, intelligence collection and teleprocessing.”

The goal of the exercise is to train infantry soldiers to handle combat scenarios most predicted by the military and to engage enemy forces while sharpening operational sharpness.