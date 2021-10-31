Sunday, October 31st | 25 Heshvan 5782

October 31, 2021 9:57 am
Iranian Hackers Breach Israeli Web Hosting Company, Threaten to Release Sensitive Data

avatar by JNS.org

A keyboard. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A hacker group affiliated with Iran announced on Friday that it had breached the servers of an Israeli web hosting company, and threatened to leak data pertaining to thousands of users.

The group, calling itself “BlackShadow,” shuttered servers belonging to Cyberserve, which provides servers and data storage for companies such as Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, the Israel Lottery, Birthright, the Dan and Kavim public transportation companies, the Children’s Museum in Holon, LGBTQ dating app “Atraf,” tour booking company Pegasus, the Israeli Children’s Museum, and dozens more.

BlackShadow first surfaced last year, with a massive breach of Israeli insurance company Shirbit and later of KLS Capital. Information on both companies’ clients was leaked in the days following the breach.

While last year’s cyberattack included a clear demand for ransom, that was increased as time went by, it is unclear whether the hackers plan to follow the same modus operandi this time.

The fact that the hackers targeted an LGBTQ dating app raised particular concern among its users, as the hackers have already begun leaking their names.

