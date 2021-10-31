Sunday, October 31st | 25 Heshvan 5782

October 31, 2021 9:18 am
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept Israeli Missiles Aimed at Damascus Area: State Media

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria, Dec. 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sanadiki.

Syrian air defenses on Saturday intercepted Israeli missiles targeted at sites in countryside around the capital Damascus and downed some of them, state media said, citing a military statement.

Two soldiers were injured and some material losses occurred, the statement added.

State TV had earlier reported that explosions were heard in the countryside outside Damascus.

Asked about the attack, an Israeli military spokesperson said: “We do not comment on reports in the foreign media.”

Israel, alarmed by Iran’s growing regional influence and military presence in Syria, has said previously that it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria to slow down Iranian entrenchment.

