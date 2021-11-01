Monday, November 1st | 26 Heshvan 5782

November 1, 2021 9:35 am
Jerusalem-Inspired Japanese Anime Hit Arrives on Big Screen in Israel

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Cars drive on a highway as a train enters a station in Tel Aviv, Israel November 25, 2018. Picture taken November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JNS.org – Not just Naruto and Dragon Ball: “Yes Planet” and “Rav Hen Dizengoff” movie theaters in Tel Aviv this weekend were painted in the bright colors of Japanese anime in honor of a special screening of the hit animated film, “Fate/Grand Order THE MOVIE Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot Wandering; Agateram.”

The movie is based on the free-to-play mobile game “Fate/Grand Order” (FGO).

Though not available in app stores in Israel, FGO launched in 2015 and boasts more than 42 million downloads. It also gave birth to an empire of brand spinoffs and products, including television series, Manga comics and even theater productions in Tokyo and Osaka.

The brand has essentially become so successful in Japan that it is even being compared to Pokemon Go.

