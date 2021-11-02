Tuesday, November 2nd | 27 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel, Bahrain Prime Ministers Meet in Glasgow

Israel Among Nations Easing Travel Curbs as Lockdowns Bite Elsewhere

Church of England Leader Apologizes for Comparing Climate Change to Rise of Nazis

Israel’s Energy Minister Unable to Attend Glasgow Climate Summit Due to Wheelchair Inaccessibility

Israel and Germany Kick Off Digital Cooperation to Boost Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Employee of German Prosecutor’s Office Leaked Confidential Information to Attila Hildmann, Former Celebrity Chef Turned Antisemitic Agitator

At Glasgow Conference, Bennett Calls on Israeli Innovators to Combat Climate Change: ‘You Can Help Save the Planet’

‘These Traditions Are Linked to Judaism’: French Far-Left Leader Mélenchon Offers Bizarre Defense of Far-Right Pundit Over Charge of Antisemitism

First Jewish Dating Website Launches in Gulf Region to Help Singles Find Their ‘Bashert’

Israel’s High Court Rejects Request by Killer of IDF Soldier to Open His Grave to Exhume Helmet

November 2, 2021 8:21 am
0

Israel, Bahrain Prime Ministers Meet in Glasgow

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem August 1, 2021. Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

The Israeli and Bahraini prime ministers met on Tuesday for the first time since normalization of ties, on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Glasgow, an official Israeli statement said.

No further details were immediately available about the meeting between Israel’s Naftali Bennett and Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s crown prince and prime minister.

Bahrain and Gulf neighbor United Arab Emirates normalized relations with Israel last year in a US-brokered deal known as the Abraham Accords that built on common commercial interests and concerns about Iran.

In September, Bahrain hosted Israel’s foreign minister in the highest-level visit since the countries formalized ties.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.