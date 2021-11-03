Arizona State University Police Investigating Antisemitic ‘Who Controls the World?’ Flyers Posted on Campus

The Arizona State University Police Department is investigating the posting of antisemitic flyers on its Tempe campus on Monday, according to the student State Press newspaper, as a controversial student group denied responsibility for circulating them.

The flyers — which asked, “Who Controls The World?,” and answered “Jews Do” in dripping-blood font against a Star of David — were posted near a kosher restaurant and in a newspaper dispenser.

News of their discovery drew condemnation from members of the campus community, including Alma Hernandez, a Jewish Democrat in the state House of Representatives who teaches an ASU course on health policy.

BREAKING: Antisemitic flyers were found on Arizona State University's campus. As faculty at @ASU I am disappointed this is still happening in 2021. Join me in denouncing this attack on the Jewish community ⬇️ https://t.co/uvHcs6Y58o pic.twitter.com/AniSqWUEOV — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez,MPH)))💉😷 (@almaforarizona) November 2, 2021

“We condemn the antisemitic rhetoric reported on Campus on Nov. 1. 2021,” wrote Chief Michael Thompson Tuesday on Twitter. “There is no place for antisemitism, or any other form of prejudice, at Arizona State University.”

Signed “Happy Halloween from the ASU College Republicans United!,” the flyers were disclaimed by ASU College Republicans United (CRU) — which the student paper described as an unrecognized, “Trump-oriented” group not affiliated with the university or the Arizona State University College Republicans.

“We demand @ASUPolice investigate who put up the fake flyers,” the group said Tuesday, alleging forgery. “Review the security footage. Identify the individual or determine if a flyer was even distributed.”

The Arizona State University College Republicans strongly condemned the posters and denied any association with the CRU group, which it said has a “known and documented history of antisemitism and white supremacy.”

The College Republicans also blamed the incident on the administration’s insufficient response to antisemitism on campus.

“This isn’t the first time acts of antisemitism have been committed at ASU,” it wrote in a statement. “College Republicans at ASU have repeatedly condemned anti-Semitism on campus — including those committed by the group [ASUCRU] — and have demanded that the administration work to protect and support Jewish students on campus. This incident is a direct result of their complacency. The Jewish community deserves better.”

The Jewish Cultural Coalition at ASU, which includes groups like the campus Hillel and Chabad at ASU, said in a statement, “The ASU Jewish community has faced multiple antisemitic attacks and while we greatly appreciate the support from the administration, we would like to see a public statement about the issues that Jewish students face at ASU.”

The events recalled a November 2019 incident, in which flyers with swastikas were posted around campus amid a heated campus debate endorsing the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.