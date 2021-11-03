Wednesday, November 3rd | 28 Heshvan 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Germany, Israel Complete Live-Fire Tests on Israel’s TROPHY Defense System

Iran Says it Blocks US Attempt to Confiscate Oil in Sea of Oman

Accused Killers of French Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll Set Out to Murder a ‘Y*d,’ Son Tells Court in Ongoing Trial

Arizona Jewish Community Rebukes ‘It’s the Jews’ Rant at Local School Board Meeting

Bahrain Urges Citizens in Lebanon to Leave, Yemeni Gov’t Recalls Envoy

Crickets Exposed to Light Pollution ‘Behave Like Teenagers on Vacation,’ Threatening Survival: Israeli Study

New Twitter Curator for Middle East News Apologizes for Past ‘Ill-Informed’ Tweets About Israel

Berlin Police Chief Apologizes After Officers Photographed Doing Pushups on City’s Holocaust Memorial

New York Times Magazine Offers Look ‘Inside the Unraveling of American Zionism’

IDF Home Command Imagines ‘Worst-Case’ War Scenario as Third of Israelis Lack Bomb Shelters

November 3, 2021 8:55 am
0

Germany, Israel Complete Live-Fire Tests on Israel’s TROPHY Defense System

avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli tank equipped with the Trophy Active Protection System. Photo: Israel Defense Forces.

JNS.org – The Israeli and German defense ministries have completed the first series of live-fire tests of Israel’s TROPHY active protection system on German soil, the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The system achieved a threat interception rate well above 90 percent, according to the ministry.

The tests were conducted in cooperation with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which produces the TROPHY system, and German defense firm Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, the producer of Germany’s Leopard 2 main battle tank.

The two countries signed an agreement in February for Israel to supply a company of German Leopard 2s with the TROPHY system, including interceptors and spare parts, as well as operational and technical training.

The Trophy APS protects armored vehicles from anti-tank missiles and rockets. The system was declared operational in 2009 and has since been integrated into Israel’s Merkava III and IV MBTs and Namer armored personnel carrier (APC). It has logged more than 500,000 operational hours, according to Rafael.

Related coverage

November 2, 2021 4:14 pm
0

Crickets Exposed to Light Pollution ‘Behave Like Teenagers on Vacation,’ Threatening Survival: Israeli Study

Israeli researchers have found that light pollution interrupts the nocturnal chirping used by male crickets to lure females to come...

The system is also fielded by the US Abrams M1A1/A2 MBT, and has been tested on Stryker APCs.

The tests in Germany demonstrated the system’s integration with the Leopard 2 platform and in addition to achieving an interception rate above 90 percent provided accurate fire-source location, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

“The advancement achieved by our industries in cooperation with our German friends and partners will further strengthen the capabilities of both our defense establishments,” said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “We will continue to work at the forefront of tech capabilities, prepare for every operational scenario and deepen our relations with partners around the world.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.