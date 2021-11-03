Germany, Israel Complete Live-Fire Tests on Israel’s TROPHY Defense System

JNS.org – The Israeli and German defense ministries have completed the first series of live-fire tests of Israel’s TROPHY active protection system on German soil, the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The system achieved a threat interception rate well above 90 percent, according to the ministry.

The tests were conducted in cooperation with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which produces the TROPHY system, and German defense firm Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, the producer of Germany’s Leopard 2 main battle tank.

The two countries signed an agreement in February for Israel to supply a company of German Leopard 2s with the TROPHY system, including interceptors and spare parts, as well as operational and technical training.

The Trophy APS protects armored vehicles from anti-tank missiles and rockets. The system was declared operational in 2009 and has since been integrated into Israel’s Merkava III and IV MBTs and Namer armored personnel carrier (APC). It has logged more than 500,000 operational hours, according to Rafael.

Related coverage Crickets Exposed to Light Pollution ‘Behave Like Teenagers on Vacation,’ Threatening Survival: Israeli Study Israeli researchers have found that light pollution interrupts the nocturnal chirping used by male crickets to lure females to come...