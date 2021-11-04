The Point of a Case That Helped Start a War Is to Ensure Unending Conflict

JNS.org – On the 104th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, four Palestinian families, acting under pressure from both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, reminded us why the conflict between Jews and Arabs has never been resolved in all these years. Instead of accepting an extraordinary offer from Israel’s Supreme Court, which would have protected them from eviction from homes they do not own and for which they have refused to pay rent, they preferred to continue a fight in which they don’t have a legal leg to stand on.

That the four families stand to suffer from this decision is obvious. Equally obvious is that their suffering is exactly what the Palestinian Authority and Hamas want since their only interest in a rather straightforward property dispute is to ensure that Palestinians be seen as being abused by Israel. It’s part of their commitment to carrying on a futile struggle that dates back to Nov. 2, 1917. That’s when the British government’s promise to support the creation of a “national home” for the Jewish people was going to mean that the Arab population of what was soon to be the British Mandate for Palestine was going to have to compromise and accept that the Jewish return to their ancient homeland was not going to be stopped.

That’s the context for the latest development in the contentious legal wrangle over ownership of four homes in the Sheikh Jarrah section of Jerusalem that, according to The New York Times, led to the 11-day conflict in May of this year, started when Hamas and other terror factions in the Gaza Strip started firing rockets into Israeli population centers (a total of more than 4,000 by the time a ceasefire was in place on May 22). The claim that Hamas was seeking to defend the rights of oppressed Palestinians who were being dispossessed by diabolical Israeli settlers is itself as much of a lie as much of the Arab rhetoric that revolves around the court case.

The Sheikh Jarrah dispute had been dragging on in Israeli courts for decades as the Jewish owners of the property sought to get the Palestinians living in the homes to either move out or pay rent. It only became a cause célèbre when PA leader Mahmoud Abbas decided to go back on his promise to give Palestinians in the West Bank a chance to vote out his despotic and corrupt government and to continue in his 17th year of power in the four-year term of office to which he was elected in 2005.

