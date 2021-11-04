Thursday, November 4th | 29 Heshvan 5782

US Senate Confirms Thomas Nides as Ambassador to Israel

November 4, 2021 8:43 am
US Senate Confirms Thomas Nides as Ambassador to Israel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli flag and an American flag fly at Abu Dhabi International Airport before the arrival of Israeli and U.S. officials, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Christoper Pike

The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee for ambassador to Israel, making banking executive Thomas Nides the United States’ top envoy to its closest ally in the Middle East.

Nides, who is the managing director and vice chairman of Morgan Stanley, was confirmed by a voice vote in the Senate, which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

Nides has also held senior positions at other major banks and served as deputy secretary of state for management and resources from 2010 to 2013.

He is one of only a handful of Biden’s picks to be confirmed to ambassadorial posts as Republicans in the deeply divided US Senate have slowed many of his nominees for top positions.

