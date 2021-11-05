Israel Deploys Large Missile-Defense Aerostat Equipped With High-Tech Radar

JNS.org – Israel’s Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday the deployment of a large inflatable aerostat carrying an onboard radar designed to boost Israel’s ability to detect aerial threats.

In a statement, the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) said it commenced inflation of a “High Availability Aerostat System (HAAS) and initial testing for deployment of an Elevated Sensor (ES) system in northern Israel at facilities established by the [Defense Ministry].”

“Following years of development and manufacturing, the IMDO, Israeli Air Force and ELTA, an [Israel Aerospace Industries] subsidiary and prime contractor for the ES program, began initial inflation operations in recent days,” continued the statement.

“The HAAS is one of the world’s largest aerostats, developed and manufactured by TCOM, a US company specializing in aerostat surveillance solutions. It is designed to carry an improved sensing system, to provide detection and early warning of advanced threats.”

Related coverage Israel’s Blings.io Crowned as Winner of StartUp+ Competition CTech - Blings.io was crowned on Thursday as the winner of Calcalist and Poalim Hi-Tech’s StartUp+ competition. The startup is developing...