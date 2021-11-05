Report: Egypt to Propose Prisoner Swap to Bennett Which Hamas Green Lit

i24 News – Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel will present Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with a proposal for an outline for a prisoner swap agreement, which Hamas agreed to, according to Egyptian sources.

Sources told the newspaper al-Arabi al-Jadid that Kamel will present the details of his expected visit to Israel at the end of the month, after which the deal will need the green light from Israel.

Kamel will also present the Egyptian view of the necessary relief for the Gaza Strip, Kan reported, which the Palestinian factions that recently visited Egypt agreed to.

“Egypt thinks there are simple steps Israel can take to help calm the situation and help promote a long-term agreement,” the sources said, according to Kan.

Related coverage Isaac Herzog Calls for the Word ‘Traitor’ to Be Banned From Political Discourse i24 News – Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the violent language that has dominated the political world in recent months,...

Kamel and Bennett will also discuss topics such as tensions with Iran and security in Syria. The report also stated that Egypt and Israel have discussed weapons supplied by Iran to its allies in the region, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The sources told al-Arabi al-Jadid that “these weapons represent a direct threat to the security situation in the entire region, not just Israel.”

The head of Egyptian intelligence is also expected to talk about the military coup in Sudan and on “Israeli movement in Sudan.”