Iran Wants US Assurances It Will Never Abandon Nuclear Deal If Revived

November 8, 2021 9:46 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant, in Iran, October 8, 2021. Official Presidential Website/Handout via REUTERS

Iran said on Monday that the United States should provide guarantees that it will not abandon again Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, if talks to revive the agreement succeed.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States, which stalled in June after the election of hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, are set to resume on Nov. 29 in Vienna to find ways to reinstate the deal. Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord three years ago and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Echoing Iran’s official stance, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Washington must lift all sanctions imposed on Tehran in a verifiable process and “recognise its fault in ditching the pact.”

Khatibzadeh said Ali Bagheri-Kani, who is Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, will travel this week as Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs to the capitals of three European parties to the nuclear pact.

