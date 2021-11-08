Monday, November 8th | 4 Kislev 5782

Israel's First-Ever Olympic Medalist to Head Israeli Olympic Committee

November 8, 2021 10:11 am
Israel’s First-Ever Olympic Medalist to Head Israeli Olympic Committee

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

General view of the Olympic Rings outside The National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon.

JNS.org – Israel’s first-ever Olympic medalist is breaking new ground once again, with her appointment as the first woman to ever head the country’s Olympic Committee.

Yael Arad took the silver medal in judo at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona and is widely credited with bringing the martial art into the Israeli mainstream.

In her new role, Arad will work to bring Arab athletes into the Israeli delegation ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The last time an Arab represented Israel at the Olympics was the 1974 Montreal Olympics.

Arad will also work to ensure women have a greater presence in Israeli sports, not only as athletes but in key positions.

Arad has volunteered with Israel’s Olympic Committee in recent years and coached the Israeli judo delegation to the 2000 Sydney Olympics. In 1993, Arad took gold at the European Judo Championships and won silver at the World Judo Championships. Upon retiring from the sport, Arad continued to coach judo and served as a commentator for competitions.

