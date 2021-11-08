Monday, November 8th | 4 Kislev 5782

November 8, 2021 10:17 am
Report: Mossad Thwarts Iranian Attacks Against Israelis in Africa

avatar by JNS.org

A road beside the river valley of Senegal. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has thwarted a series of planned Iranian attacks against Israelis in Africa, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

Following the receipt of “accurate intelligence” from “western intelligence sources,” the security forces of Tanzania, Ghana and Senegal arrested five suspects, according to Channel 12.

The five, all holders of African passports, had been recruited by Iran’s Quds Force, the branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that handles overseas operations, and sent to Lebanon to receive special training for the mission.

From Lebanon the suspects returned to Africa using religious studies as cover, but with the true goal of identifying potential targets. The highest-priority targets were Israeli tourists in Tanzania and businessmen in Ghana and Senegal, according to Channel 12.

The suspects are currently being questioned by security forces.

Tehran has denied the allegations, calling them “baseless, promoted only by the malicious media of the Zionist regime,” according to the report.

