Moroccan Airline to Start Tel Aviv-Casablanca Flights

November 10, 2021 10:02 am
A Royal Air Maroc Boeing 747-200B. Photo: Alain Durand via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Moroccan national airline Royal Air Maroc announced on Tuesday that it is launching regular flights to Israel.

The flights will start on Dec. 12 and fly between Casablanca and Tel Aviv, reported the Moroccan News Agency (MAP). 

Flights are scheduled to leave Casablanca every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, and depart Tel Aviv on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, said the airline.

The Israeli National Security Council announced in October that it canceled a travel alert that was in effect for Morocco for more than a decade. In August, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated the Israeli liaison office in Rabat, Morocco, formally re-establishing ties between the two nations.

Morocco, Israel and the United States signed a trilateral declaration on Dec. 22, 2020, which included an obligation to “resume full official contacts between Israeli and Moroccan counterparts.”

