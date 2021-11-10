Moroccan Airline to Start Tel Aviv-Casablanca Flights

JNS.org – Moroccan national airline Royal Air Maroc announced on Tuesday that it is launching regular flights to Israel.

The flights will start on Dec. 12 and fly between Casablanca and Tel Aviv, reported the Moroccan News Agency (MAP).

Flights are scheduled to leave Casablanca every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, and depart Tel Aviv on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, said the airline.

The Israeli National Security Council announced in October that it canceled a travel alert that was in effect for Morocco for more than a decade. In August, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated the Israeli liaison office in Rabat, Morocco, formally re-establishing ties between the two nations.