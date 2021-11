A French court has sentenced the murderer of Mireille Knoll — an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor stabbed to death and then set alight in a brutal antisemitic attack in March 2018 — to life imprisonment.

32-year-old Yacine Mihoub, a former neighbor of Knoll, was found guilty on Wednesday at the close of a three-week trial at the Court of Assizes in Paris.

