November 10, 2021 10:43 am
Palestinian Authority's Abbas Urges Meeting With Ra'am Chief

avatar by i24 News

Mansour Abbas, who heads the Raam faction, attends a hearing Israel’s Supreme Court in Jerusalem March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas has reportedly been trying, seemingly unsuccessfully, to meet with Israeli Ra’am party leader Mansour Abbas.

According to Channel 12 News, the chief of the Ra’am party — an Islamist faction that is part of Israel’s ruling coalition — has not formally responded to the PA leader’s request.

“If I meet with [Mahmoud Abbas], it’s a controversy,” Mansour Abbas said. “If I don’t meet with him, it’s a controversy.”

Meanwhile, Abbas of the Ra’am party met with Jordanian monarch King Abdullah II in Jordan’s capital Amman on Tuesday, Channel 12 News reported.

The Jordanian Royal Court said that Abdullah and Abbas discussed a peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, and that the king of Jordan reiterated his support for a two-state solution.

Ra’am is the first Arab-Israeli party to join an Israeli coalition in history, and as the Times of Israel (ToI) suggested, shares ideological ties with the Muslim Brotherhood as it draws inspiration from some Islamist thinkers.

Despite the absence of public peace talks between Israel and the PA, Israel’s new government has taken steps to build trust between Israelis and Palestinians.

In August, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Mahmoud Abbas for the first Israeli-Palestinian meeting of high-level officials in over a decade.

Following the meeting, Gantz called for the PA to be bolstered as a force against groups like Hamas, ToI reported.

The defense minister also noted that Israel offered to transfer $155m to the PA to keep the cash-strapped government afloat.

Israel recently increased the number of permits for Palestinian workers to enter Israel as well.

