Thursday, November 11th | 7 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UAE, Bahrain, Israel and US Forces in First Joint Naval Drill

Spanish Citizen Pleads Guilty to Funneling Funds to Palestinian Militants, Israel Says

Swastikas, Racist Graffiti Found at Massachusetts Middle School Amid Controversy Over Alleged Misconduct

‘I Will Not Be Intimidated’: Israeli Ambassador to UK Evacuated After Event Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest

‘Justice Has Been Done’: Antisemitic Murderer of Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll Sentenced to Life Imprisonment by French Court

Murderer of French Jewish Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Over Half of UK Population Doesn’t Know Six Million Jews Were Killed in Holocaust, Study Shows

Largest US Documentary Festival Features Six Films With Jewish, Israel Focus

Israel’s Officials Remove Outdoor COVID-19 Restrictions

Report: Rift Opens Between Syrian Dictator Assad and Head of Iran’s Terrorist Army in Syria

November 11, 2021 9:33 am
0

UAE, Bahrain, Israel and US Forces in First Joint Naval Drill

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Leviathan and a second Israeli navy submarine are seen during a naval manoeuvre in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa, northern Israel June 9, 2021. Picture taken June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Forces from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Israel and the United States Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) began a multilateral maritime security operations exercise in the Red Sea on Wednesday, NAVCENT said on Thursday.

This is the first publicly acknowledged naval exercise between the United States, Israel and the two Gulf countries.

The UAE and Bahrain last year normalized diplomatic relations with Israel under a US-brokered deal known as the Abraham Accords, brought together by shared worries about Iran and hopes of economic gains.

The five-day exercise includes training on the USS Portland vessel and will “enhance interoperability between participating forces’ maritime interdiction teams,” the statement said.

Related coverage

November 10, 2021 2:16 pm
0

Report: Rift Opens Between Syrian Dictator Assad and Head of Iran’s Terrorist Army in Syria

A major rift has opened between Syrian President Bashar Assad and the head of Iran’s terrorist army in Syria, Arabic-language...

“Maritime collaboration helps safeguard freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade, which are essential to regional security and stability,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces.

The US 5th Fleet is based in the Gulf island state of Bahrain and operates in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.