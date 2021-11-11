US Tests Israel’s Iron Dome Air Defense System in Guam, Eyeing China Threat

JNS.org – The US military is testing Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system in Guam because of the threat of Chinese cruise missiles.

Iron Dome has demonstrated an ability to intercept cruise missiles that travel below the speed of sound that the Pentagon said could be fired from Chinese bombers at Guam, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Congress ordered two Iron Dome systems in 2019 and said one should be deployed this year.

The US military also seeks some $200 million for other technologies, such as a land-based version of the Aegis missile defense system built by Lockheed Martin that is commonly used on ships, according to the report.