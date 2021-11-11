Thursday, November 11th | 7 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel, US, UAE, Bahrain Hold First Joint Naval Drill to ‘Guard the Sea’ Against Iranian Terror

NY’s Democratic Governor Blasts Anti-Israel Party Members

Britain Presses Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Over Detained Dual Nationals

Social Media Platforms Failing to Remove Flagged Antisemitic Content, Say ‘Shocked’ Group of European Parliament Members

Palestinian Authority Alleges Israeli Malware Spied on Officials

University of Glasgow Journal Revises Apology for Promoting ‘Unfounded Antisemitic Theory’ After Petition

Iranian General Says Israel Is ‘Doomed to Disappear’

Jiu-Jitsu Competitor Crouches Down During Israel’s ‘Hatikvah’ Anthem After Losing to Israeli Opponent

Israeli Couple Arrested for Taking Photos of Erdogan’s Istanbul ‘Palace’: Report

Israel’s Bennett Holes Up in Nuclear Bunker for COVID-19 ‘Wargame’

November 11, 2021 10:24 am
0

US Tests Israel’s Iron Dome Air Defense System in Guam, Eyeing China Threat

avatar by JNS.org

US Army Iron Dome Defense System Battery live fire test at the White Sands New Mexico test range. Photo: Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office.

JNS.org – The US military is testing Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system in Guam because of the threat of Chinese cruise missiles.

Iron Dome has demonstrated an ability to intercept cruise missiles that travel below the speed of sound that the Pentagon said could be fired from Chinese bombers at Guam, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Congress ordered two Iron Dome systems in 2019 and said one should be deployed this year.

The US military also seeks some $200 million for other technologies, such as a land-based version of the Aegis missile defense system built by Lockheed Martin that is commonly used on ships, according to the report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.