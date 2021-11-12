Friday, November 12th | 8 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Shadow War: Media Tune Out Alleged Iranian Terror Plot Against Israelis in Cyprus

BBC Presenter Tweeted ‘Death to Zionist Scum,’ Accused Israel of Perpetrating Nazi-like Genocide

Why I Served in Both the IDF and US Army

Parashat Vayetzei: What Are Angels?

Qatar to Act as US Diplomatic Representative in Afghanistan: Official

Four Israeli Creations Make Time Magazine’s ‘Best 100 Inventions of 2021’

Ransomware Takes Center Stage in US Official’s Middle East Trip

Shekel Comes Down a Bit From 25-Year High Against Dollar

Israeli Cyber Unit Action Removes Black Shadow Iran-Affiliated Hacking Website

Israeli, Two Palestinians Injured in Violent Clashes in Southern Mount Hebron Area

November 12, 2021 12:07 pm
0

Parashat Vayetzei: What Are Angels?

avatar by Jeremy Rosen

Opinion

Reading from a Torah scroll in accordance with Sephardi tradition. Photo: Sagie Maoz via Wikimedia Commons.

In the Torah, angels figure prominently in Jacob’s life. As he runs away from Esau, he sleeps and dreams. He sees angels climb up and down a ladder. Then after living with Laban, Jacob meets more angels at a place called Machanayim. And later — before meeting Esau — he will have a struggle with another angel.

What are angels? And why do they appear at times of crisis?

The Hebrew word for angel is  Malach. It means a messenger. And whether it is Abraham, Jacob, or Joseph, the subject often sees them in human form, and as part of a wider spiritual chain of events. From a logical point of view, angels do not make sense.

How can something be both physical and non-physical, except in a person’s imagination? Yet the idea of an angel plays an important role in conveying values and ideas, in trying to explain the relationship between God and humanity.

Related coverage

November 12, 2021 12:31 pm
0

Shadow War: Media Tune Out Alleged Iranian Terror Plot Against Israelis in Cyprus

Cypriot authorities this week charged six people for allegedly plotting terrorist attacks on Israeli targets living in the Eastern Mediterranean...

We are surrounded by negative and positive forces and messages. How do we differentiate between them? Sometimes it is obvious. At other times, it is not.

How do we differentiate between right and wrong? We cannot depend on God intervening all the time to solve our problems. We have to distinguish ourselves between what is right and what is wrong, what is truth and what is not. Sometimes we can do this ourselves. But often, we may need some help or inspiration. We should consider angels to be metaphors for ideas and values that can help us see what the right course of action is.

Another way of understanding angels is to see them as reinforcing existing values.

For example, although Abraham had been promised the Land of Israel, he, Isaac, and Jacob had to leave because of famine or war. But angels in the Torah appear when vital characters are leaving or returning to the Land of Israel. Thus, the appearance of these angels emphasizes how important the Land of Israel is to us, even if we live outside it or  leave through compulsion or in search of a livelihood.

In this way, too, angels help us see what is really important in our lives and stories.

Shabbat Shalom.

The author is a writer and rabbi, currently living in New York.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.