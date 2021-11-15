Gantz Set to Become First Israeli Defense Minister to Make Official Trip to Morocco

Monday, November 15th | 11 Kislev 5782

November 15, 2021 1:42 pm
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem May 24, 2020. Photo: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

Benny Gantz is set to become the first Israeli Minister of Defense to make an official visit to Morocco when he travels to the North African country next week.

Gantz is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding between the two countries on security issues, Israeli news site Walla reported.

He will also meet with Morocco’s foreign and defense ministers.

The visit follows up on an August visit to Morocco by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, during which Lapid opened Israel’s first diplomatic office in the country and signed several cooperation agreements.

Morocco and Israel normalized relations last year in the wake of the Abraham Accords, which ended two decades of diplomatic estrangement.

The country’s national airline Royal Air Maroc announced on Tuesday that it will launch regular flights between Casablanca and Tel Aviv, beginning Dec. 12.

