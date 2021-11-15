Knesset Committee Backs Bill to Impose Term Limits on the Premiership

JNS.org – A Knesset committee voted unanimously on Sunday in favor of a bill that would set term limits on the position of prime minister.

The bill, voted on by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, seeks to limit a prime minister to two four-year terms. It must now pass three readings in the Knesset plenum before becoming law. The eight years include non-consecutive terms if less than three years separates them, Maariv reported.

Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who initiated the bill, tweeted: “Term limits (as opposed to unlimited terms) are a key principle underpinning the idea that the government must work for the benefit of the citizens, instead of for its own benefit and survival.”

He added: “We will continue to strengthen Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.”

