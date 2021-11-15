Palestinian Authority Rewards Antisemitic Rioters with US-Funded $25K Arafat Prize

As HonestReporting has repeatedly highlighted (see here, here, here, here, here, and here), this “model” involves violent riots, eco-terrorism, setting off powerful explosive devices, and burning swastikas.

According to its website, the Yasser Arafat Achievement Award aims to encourage “serious and exceptional work and to recognize real achievements in national, cultural, social, economic, scientific, or academic areas of work.”

Other 2021 nominees included NGOs, youth groups, and a charity serving disabled Palestinians.

But the Beita residents were deemed most worthy.

By signing the US-brokered Oslo Accords in the 1990s, the Palestinian Authority formally vowed to “apprehend, investigate and prosecute” those involved in “acts of terrorism, violence and incitement.”

To this day, Palestinian terrorists are rewarded by the PA with Oscar-like prizes.

Few, if any, English-language news outlets have deemed this newsworthy.