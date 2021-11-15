Shin Bet Chief Visits Cairo to Discuss Regional Security Matters

JNS.org – Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar headed to Cairo on Sunday as the head of an Israeli delegation set to meet with senior Egyptian security officials.

The two sides discussed, among other things, tightening security cooperation amid shared regional threats, the security situation in the Gaza Strip and a possible prisoner exchange deal with the Hamas terrorist organization.

This is Bar’s first working visit since being appointed as Shin Bet director last month.

A senior Egyptian official said that despite the intensive negotiations in recent weeks and reports of significant progress being made, a prisoner exchange agreement was not on the horizon.

