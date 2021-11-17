Wednesday, November 17th | 13 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Top Court Halts Return to Italy of 6-Year-Old Cable Crash Survivor

NJ Man Sentenced for Plot to Vandalize Black and Jewish Targets That Left Two Synagogues Defaced

US Says Iran-backed Hackers Launching Disruptive Cyberattacks on American Firms

New Survey Reveals Persistence of Antisemitic Beliefs Among German Population, Especially Far-Right Voters

New Senate Bill Calls for Annual Review of Palestinian Curriculum for ‘Racist Violence Against Jewish People’

Reigning Miss Universe Says Don’t Politicize the Pageant as Israel Boycott Efforts Continue Ahead of Eilat Competition

Two Police Officers Stabbed in Jerusalem’s Old City; Attacker Shot Dead

First Photo of Helen Mirren as Golda Meir Revealed as Filming Begins for Biopic on Israel’s Only Female Prime Minister

Democratic Socialists of America to Meet With US Rep. Bowman Over Israel Trip: ‘Our Highest Priority’

A Lesson in Impartiality From the Military for Anti-Israel Academics

November 17, 2021 4:27 pm
0

Israel’s Top Court Halts Return to Italy of 6-Year-Old Cable Crash Survivor

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Shmuel Peleg, the grandfather of Eitan Biran, a 6-year-old boy, the sole survivor of an Italian cable car disaster and the focus of a cross-border custody battle, arrives to the District court in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

A six-year-old boy, the sole survivor of an Italian cable car disaster who was kidnapped and taken to Israel by his grandfather, will remain in the country for the next seven days, Israel’s Supreme Court said on Wednesday, as it reviews a request to appeal his return to Italy.

Eitan Biran’s maternal grandfather lost an appeal at a district court on Thursday against a family court’s decision in October to send the boy back to his paternal aunt in Italy in a cross-border custody battle.

The child had been living with the aunt since his parents, younger brother, and 11 other people died when a gondola plunged to the ground in northern Italy in May.

In September, while visiting Eitan, his maternal grandfather, without the aunt’s consent, drove him to Switzerland and chartered a private jet onward to Israel.

Related coverage

November 17, 2021 2:22 pm
0

Two Police Officers Stabbed in Jerusalem’s Old City; Attacker Shot Dead

i24 News – Two Israel Border Police officers were wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday,...

The aunt petitioned the family court for his return to Italy. The court found that the grandfather’s actions amounted to kidnapping under the Hague Convention on the return of abducted children.

The grandfather’s lawyers have asked Israel’s top court to hear another appeal.

On Wednesday, the court gave a Nov. 23 deadline until the sides hand in their arguments, after which it will issue its ruling on whether yet another appeal may be filed. Until then, the court said, all proceedings in the case were to be halted.

The aunt’s lawyers said in a statement that they had hoped that the grandfather “would do the right thing and free Eitan to return home to his regular life.” They said they were confidant the Supreme Court would uphold the two previous rulings.

The grandfather and the aunt cannot be named due to Israeli court restrictions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.