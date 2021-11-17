Pop Star Justin Bieber Announces Tel Aviv Concert as Part of 2022 World Tour

JNS.org – Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has announced the dates for his upcoming Justice World Tour and they include a stop in Tel Aviv.

The show will take place at Ganei Yehoshua on Oct. 13 during the holiday of Sukkot. It will be the 27-year-old’s third visit to Israel. He performed there in 2011, during the early stages of his career, and again in 2017.

Bieber’s tour will start in North America in February, with a performance in San Diego, and continue through the year with shows in South America, South Africa, New Zealand, Europe and Australia. As of now, Bieber’s last show will be on March 24, 2023, in Vienna, though more shows will be announced for Asia and the Middle East.

The world tour is named after Bieber’s latest album “Justice,” which was released in April.

