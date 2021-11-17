Wednesday, November 17th | 13 Kislev 5782

November 17, 2021 10:09 am
Pop Star Justin Bieber Announces Tel Aviv Concert as Part of 2022 World Tour

JNS.org

Justin Bieber, left, in 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber has announced the dates for his upcoming Justice World Tour and they include a stop in Tel Aviv.

The show will take place at Ganei Yehoshua on Oct. 13 during the holiday of Sukkot. It will be the 27-year-old’s third visit to Israel. He performed there in 2011, during the early stages of his career, and again in 2017.

Bieber’s tour will start in North America in February, with a performance in San Diego, and continue through the year with shows in South America, South Africa, New Zealand, Europe and Australia. As of now, Bieber’s last show will be on March 24, 2023, in Vienna, though more shows will be announced for Asia and the Middle East.

The world tour is named after Bieber’s latest album “Justice,” which was released in April.

“We worked hard on this tour and created the best event we’ve ever done,” the singer said in a statement. “I can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon!”

The Justice World Tour was originally scheduled to start this past summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions was moved to 2022.

