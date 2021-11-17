Two Police Officers Stabbed in Jerusalem’s Old City; Attacker Shot Dead

Wednesday, November 17th | 13 Kislev 5782

Israel’s Top Court Halts Return to Italy of 6-Year-Old Cable Crash Survivor

November 17, 2021 2:22 pm
0

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative: Israeli Border Police officers stand by a main road, in downtown Jerusalem, Sept. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – Two Israel Border Police officers were wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday, according to police.

The suspected attacker was shot dead by security forces, Israel Police said in a statement. The unnamed assailant was identified as a 16-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem.

Israel Police said that the officers and a civilian security guard at the scene “neutralized the terrorist by firing at him.”

“Large police forces have been called to the scene and are operating in the area at this time,” Israel Police said.

A 20-year-old woman was listed in moderate condition and a man, 20, was in moderate condition.

Paramedics from Israel’s national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA), arrived on the scene at around 5:30 p.m. after a report of an attack.

Paramedics and medics treated the officers on the scene before they were transported to the Hadassah Medical Center at Mount Scopus in Jerusalem.

The stabbing incident occurred at Hagai Street, MDA said, while the Israel Police said that the incident took place at the entrance to Ateret Cohanim — an Israeli Jewish organization with a yeshiva located in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City.

