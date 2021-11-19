Friday, November 19th | 15 Kislev 5782

November 19, 2021 2:03 pm
0

Iran Attacked Syrian Military Base Housing US in Retaliation Against Israeli Strikes: Report

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

A closer view of an Iraq-Syria border crossing and buildings before airstrikes, seen in this February 3, 2021 handout satellite image provided by Maxar. Satellite image (copyright) 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

i24 News – An drone strike last month targeting a US military base in southern Syria represented Iranian retaliation for Israeli airstrikes in Syria, the New York Times reported Friday citing several American and Israeli officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The development represents further escalation in the “shadow war” between Tehran and Jerusalem, and is likely the first time Iran attacks American targets to get back at Israel, according to the officials cited in the report.

No American personnel were injured in the October attack the on al-Tanf military base, located in southeastern Syria, near the borders with Jordan and Iraq — which has seen five suicide drones launched at the garrison housing American troops.

According to NYT, the base was evacuated shortly before the strike following an Israeli intelligence tip.

US military officials are reluctant to go on record as accusing Tehran of the attack “partly” out of fear of jeopardizing the Vienna talks aimed to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran moved into Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began in 2011 and has since built up militias and military infrastructure directed at Israel. Israel, in turn, carried out numerous attacks against Iranian targets in Syria since 2013.

